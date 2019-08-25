Comparison of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Both Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.98 N/A -1.39 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.55 N/A -3.76 0.00

Demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 184.50%. On the other hand, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 462.17% and its consensus price target is $21.25. The results provided earlier shows that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 79% respectively. Insiders held 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has stronger performance than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.