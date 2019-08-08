Comparison of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 38.81 N/A -1.39 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1044.41 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 22.1 and 22.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average target price is $23.67, while its potential upside is 111.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.3%. Comparatively, 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.