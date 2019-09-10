Comparison of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 23.13 N/A -1.39 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 1.18 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Liquidity

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Jaguar Health Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Precision BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. has a 194.04% upside potential and an average target price of $23.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 13.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.