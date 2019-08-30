Comparison of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

This is a contrast between Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 23.20 N/A -1.39 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Precision BioSciences Inc. and Immuron Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Immuron Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$23.67 is Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 181.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares. 19.3% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. was less bearish than Immuron Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Immuron Limited.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.