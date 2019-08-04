Comparison of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 39.73 N/A -1.39 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 67.63 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Precision BioSciences Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Precision BioSciences Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and its Quick Ratio is 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Precision BioSciences Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.67, and a 102.48% upside potential. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $31.8, while its potential upside is 460.85%. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Precision BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.