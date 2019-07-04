Comparison of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 45.51 N/A -0.94 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.98 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. has an average price target of $23.67, and a 76.77% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 61% respectively. Insiders held 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01% CTI BioPharma Corp. -11.78% -18.44% -7.38% -50.87% -79.41% 14.52%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while CTI BioPharma Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.