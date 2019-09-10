Comparison of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|13
|23.16
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|29
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Precision BioSciences Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Precision BioSciences Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. which has a 10.8 Current Ratio and a 10.8 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Precision BioSciences Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 193.67% for Precision BioSciences Inc. with consensus target price of $23.67.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 57.1% respectively. About 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.
