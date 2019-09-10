Comparison of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 23.16 N/A -1.39 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Precision BioSciences Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Precision BioSciences Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. which has a 10.8 Current Ratio and a 10.8 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Precision BioSciences Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 193.67% for Precision BioSciences Inc. with consensus target price of $23.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 57.1% respectively. About 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.