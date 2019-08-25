Comparison of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

This is a contrast between Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.98 N/A -1.39 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Precision BioSciences Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Precision BioSciences Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 184.50% for Precision BioSciences Inc. with consensus price target of $23.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.3%. Comparatively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 22.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.