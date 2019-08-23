Comparison of Prana Biotechnology Ltd (PRAN) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Both Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 503.26 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Prana Biotechnology Ltd and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.