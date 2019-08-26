Comparison of Prana Biotechnology Ltd (PRAN) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 57334.15 N/A -1.16 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Prana Biotechnology Ltd and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.61% and 25.9%. Comparatively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.