Comparison of PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)

Both PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Health Sciences Inc. 100 2.20 N/A 2.33 42.92 Genetic Technologies Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 4.8% Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.5% -68.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.11 beta means PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Genetic Technologies Limited on the other hand, has 3.5 beta which makes it 250.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PRA Health Sciences Inc. Its rival Genetic Technologies Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. Genetic Technologies Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genetic Technologies Limited 0 0 0 0.00

PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $122, while its potential upside is 24.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.8%. Insiders held 0.1% of PRA Health Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Genetic Technologies Limited has 86.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Health Sciences Inc. -1.9% 1.37% 4.9% -4.69% -2.74% 8.65% Genetic Technologies Limited -0.8% 1.08% -16.23% -23.54% -45.61% 13.43%

For the past year PRA Health Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Genetic Technologies Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats Genetic Technologies Limited.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.