Comparison of PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PRA Health Sciences Inc.
|99
|2.18
|N/A
|2.33
|42.92
|Brainsway Ltd.
|10
|5.53
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Brainsway Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Brainsway Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PRA Health Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|15.6%
|4.8%
|Brainsway Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Brainsway Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PRA Health Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Brainsway Ltd.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
On the other hand, Brainsway Ltd.’s potential upside is 60.00% and its average price target is $16.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PRA Health Sciences Inc.
|-1.9%
|1.37%
|4.9%
|-4.69%
|-2.74%
|8.65%
|Brainsway Ltd.
|-2.61%
|-6.28%
|-10.14%
|0%
|0%
|-10.87%
For the past year PRA Health Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Brainsway Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Brainsway Ltd.
