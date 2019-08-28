Comparison of PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Health Sciences Inc. 99 2.18 N/A 2.33 42.92 Brainsway Ltd. 10 5.53 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Brainsway Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Brainsway Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 4.8% Brainsway Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Brainsway Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brainsway Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Brainsway Ltd.’s potential upside is 60.00% and its average price target is $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Health Sciences Inc. -1.9% 1.37% 4.9% -4.69% -2.74% 8.65% Brainsway Ltd. -2.61% -6.28% -10.14% 0% 0% -10.87%

For the past year PRA Health Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Brainsway Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Brainsway Ltd.