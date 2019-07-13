Comparison of PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

This is a contrast between PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group Inc. 28 1.39 N/A 1.43 20.14 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.08 N/A 1.11 29.70

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PRA Group Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than PRA Group Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PRA Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 3.8% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 16.6% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.79 beta means PRA Group Inc.’s volatility is 79.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PRA Group Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is $36.67, which is potential 6.66% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PRA Group Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84.9% respectively. Insiders owned 1.9% of PRA Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Group Inc. 3.42% 6.88% -8.12% 1.95% -24.96% 17.93% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated -4.68% -3.31% -8.7% -6.71% -0.15% 0.76%

For the past year PRA Group Inc. has stronger performance than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats on 9 of the 11 factors PRA Group Inc.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.