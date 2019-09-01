Comparison of PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

We will be contrasting the differences between PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group Inc. 29 1.61 N/A 1.30 23.98 Cass Information Systems Inc. 48 4.59 N/A 2.04 24.99

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cass Information Systems Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PRA Group Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. PRA Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PRA Group Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6% Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

PRA Group Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.64. Cass Information Systems Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered PRA Group Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cass Information Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PRA Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $32, and a -6.27% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PRA Group Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.4%. Insiders held 2.4% of PRA Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 2% are Cass Information Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74% Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8%

For the past year PRA Group Inc. had bullish trend while Cass Information Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Cass Information Systems Inc. beats PRA Group Inc.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.