Comparison of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) and Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) and Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) compete with each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PQ Group Holdings Inc. 15 1.37 N/A 0.41 38.12 Balchem Corporation 96 5.28 N/A 2.37 43.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PQ Group Holdings Inc. and Balchem Corporation. Balchem Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PQ Group Holdings Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PQ Group Holdings Inc. and Balchem Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PQ Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 1.4% Balchem Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 7.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PQ Group Holdings Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Balchem Corporation is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Balchem Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PQ Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PQ Group Holdings Inc. and Balchem Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PQ Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Balchem Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Balchem Corporation has a consensus price target of $100, with potential downside of -3.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71% of PQ Group Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.8% of Balchem Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of PQ Group Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Balchem Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PQ Group Holdings Inc. -2.74% -4.41% 0.32% 4.14% -11.92% 5.27% Balchem Corporation 0.57% 3.15% 3.17% 25.03% 4.75% 31%

For the past year PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Balchem Corporation.

Summary

Balchem Corporation beats PQ Group Holdings Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Human Nutrition & Health segment offers creamer systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients; microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products that enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which provides enhanced nutrient absorption for species; and choline chloride, an essential nutrient for monogastric animal health. The companyÂ’s Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage; to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and to customers seeking smaller quantities and whose requirements include utilization in various chemical synthesis applications, as well as sells chelated minerals for high value crops. The companyÂ’s Industrial Products segment provides derivatives of choline chloride for use in industrial applications; and methylamines, which are a building block for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.