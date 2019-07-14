Comparison of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Both Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.44 N/A 0.43 11.38 Forescout Technologies Inc. 36 5.51 N/A -1.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Forescout Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -86.1% -29.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Forescout Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Forescout Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.7% of Forescout Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% are Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 4.4% are Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -7.58% -9.63% 0% 0% 0% -5.06% Forescout Technologies Inc. -17.56% -12.43% -8.47% 26.13% 16.31% 33.9%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has -5.06% weaker performance while Forescout Technologies Inc. has 33.9% stronger performance.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.