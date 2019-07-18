Comparison of Power REIT (PW) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Both Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT 6 8.27 N/A 0.30 20.20 VICI Properties Inc. 22 11.34 N/A 1.47 15.20

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Power REIT and VICI Properties Inc. VICI Properties Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Power REIT’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than VICI Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Power REIT and VICI Properties Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 0.00% 0% 0% VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Power REIT and VICI Properties Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00 VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, VICI Properties Inc.’s potential upside is 15.42% and its consensus target price is $25.38.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Power REIT shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of VICI Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 24.6% of Power REIT shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of VICI Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power REIT 0.66% 2.52% 3.39% 3.8% 0.32% 8.93% VICI Properties Inc. 0.36% 0.22% 3.38% 2.76% 15.54% 18.74%

For the past year Power REIT was less bullish than VICI Properties Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors VICI Properties Inc. beats Power REIT.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.