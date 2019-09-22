Comparison of Power REIT (PW) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Both Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT 7 9.46 N/A 0.29 30.96 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 10.08 N/A 1.30 17.91

Demonstrates Power REIT and Starwood Property Trust Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Starwood Property Trust Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Power REIT. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Power REIT has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Power REIT’s 0.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 94.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s beta is 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Power REIT and Starwood Property Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Starwood Property Trust Inc. is $27, which is potential 8.91% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Power REIT and Starwood Property Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 66.2%. 26.6% are Power REIT’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Starwood Property Trust Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86%

For the past year Power REIT’s stock price has bigger growth than Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Power REIT.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.