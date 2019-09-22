Comparison of Power REIT (PW) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Both Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Power REIT
|7
|9.46
|N/A
|0.29
|30.96
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|23
|10.08
|N/A
|1.30
|17.91
Demonstrates Power REIT and Starwood Property Trust Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Starwood Property Trust Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Power REIT. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Power REIT has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Power REIT
|0.00%
|6.3%
|2.5%
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|7.7%
|0.5%
Volatility & Risk
Power REIT’s 0.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 94.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s beta is 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
Power REIT and Starwood Property Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Power REIT
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Starwood Property Trust Inc. is $27, which is potential 8.91% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Power REIT and Starwood Property Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 66.2%. 26.6% are Power REIT’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Starwood Property Trust Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Power REIT
|-5.65%
|52.71%
|48.19%
|74.95%
|49.87%
|60.89%
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|1%
|2.52%
|0.91%
|6.76%
|2.33%
|17.86%
For the past year Power REIT’s stock price has bigger growth than Starwood Property Trust Inc.
Summary
Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Power REIT.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
