Comparison of Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) and Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) and Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Industries Inc. 34 0.93 N/A -0.02 0.00 Taylor Devices Inc. 11 1.11 N/A 0.48 22.30

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Powell Industries Inc. and Taylor Devices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) and Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Taylor Devices Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Powell Industries Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Taylor Devices Inc. has beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Powell Industries Inc. are 2.4 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Taylor Devices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Taylor Devices Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Powell Industries Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Powell Industries Inc. and Taylor Devices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.3% and 20.1%. 7.3% are Powell Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Taylor Devices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powell Industries Inc. -1.7% -2.81% 26.85% 35.15% 4.34% 47.9% Taylor Devices Inc. -1.96% -6.11% -11.74% -12.88% 6.02% -11.74%

For the past year Powell Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Taylor Devices Inc. had bearish trend.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.