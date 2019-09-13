Comparison of Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)

We are contrasting Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Industries Inc. 34 0.90 N/A -0.02 0.00 Eaton Corporation plc 81 1.69 N/A 5.03 16.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Powell Industries Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Powell Industries Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

Powell Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eaton Corporation plc’s beta is 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Powell Industries Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Eaton Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Powell Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Powell Industries Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Corporation plc 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of Eaton Corporation plc is $88.67, which is potential 1.37% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.3% of Powell Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.4% of Eaton Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. About 7.3% of Powell Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Eaton Corporation plc has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powell Industries Inc. -1.7% -2.81% 26.85% 35.15% 4.34% 47.9% Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71%

For the past year Powell Industries Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Corporation plc.

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc beats Powell Industries Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.