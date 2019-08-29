Comparison of Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL) and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA)

Both Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Office industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|15
|9.78
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|City Office REIT Inc.
|25
|3.31
|N/A
|-0.46
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Postal Realty Trust Inc. and City Office REIT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Postal Realty Trust Inc. and City Office REIT Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|City Office REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|-1.07%
|-5.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-12.65%
|City Office REIT Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
