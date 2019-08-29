Comparison of Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL) and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA)

Both Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Office industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust Inc. 15 9.78 N/A 0.00 0.00 City Office REIT Inc. 25 3.31 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Postal Realty Trust Inc. and City Office REIT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Postal Realty Trust Inc. and City Office REIT Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% City Office REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Postal Realty Trust Inc. -1.07% -5.47% 0% 0% 0% -12.65% City Office REIT Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%