Comparison of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Since Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.88 N/A -5.19 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility and Risk

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.17. Competitively, XBiotech Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 33.53% for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $40.5. Competitively the average target price of XBiotech Inc. is $13, which is potential 75.68% upside. The data provided earlier shows that XBiotech Inc. appears more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.