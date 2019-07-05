Comparison of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 32.41 N/A -5.19 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 26.30 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $40.5, while its potential upside is 52.95%. Competitively VBI Vaccines Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 424.93%. The information presented earlier suggests that VBI Vaccines Inc. looks more robust than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.