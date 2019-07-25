Comparison of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

This is a contrast between Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 31.86 N/A -5.19 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.67 N/A 0.85 3.62

In table 1 we can see Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk & Volatility

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.4 beta. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 55.59% at a $40.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 56.35% stronger performance while Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -31.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.