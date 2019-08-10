Comparison of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 29.53 N/A -5.19 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility and Risk

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.17 and its 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $40.5, and a 30.90% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 20.00% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.