Comparison of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.50 N/A -5.19 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.50 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.17 beta indicates that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. MediWound Ltd.’s 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival MediWound Ltd. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

$35 is Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 22.89%. MediWound Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10.13 consensus target price and a 233.22% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.