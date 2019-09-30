Comparison of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

As Biotechnology companies, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 0.00 59.03M -5.19 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 0.70 25.81M -10.75 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 201,055,858.31% -265.3% -78.8% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,386,540.52% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility and Risk

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.17 beta. From a competition point of view, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 30.55% for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $35. Competitively the average price target of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $116, which is potential 80.91% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.