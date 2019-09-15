Comparison of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|30
|26.18
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|94.10
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 14.08%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.5% respectively. About 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.74%
|-0.07%
|-23.25%
|-2.41%
|-24.87%
|36.68%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
