Comparison of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 26.18 N/A -5.19 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 94.10 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 14.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.5% respectively. About 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.