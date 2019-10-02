Comparison of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 0.00 59.03M -5.19 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 42 0.00 43.70M -5.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 202,434,842.25% -265.3% -78.8% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 104,720,824.35% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 32.78% at a $35 average target price. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $78.17 average target price and a 88.91% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. seems more appealing than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 11.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.