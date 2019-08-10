Comparison of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

As Biotechnology businesses, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 26.40 N/A -5.19 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.96 N/A -3.69 0.00

Demonstrates Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40.5, with potential upside of 30.90%. Competitively Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, with potential upside of 446.88%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 66.4% respectively. About 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.