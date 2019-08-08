Comparison of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 27.56 N/A -5.19 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 27.39 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk & Volatility

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta, while its volatility is 117.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $40.5, and a 33.40% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is $20, which is potential 75.59% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.