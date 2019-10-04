Comparison of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 5 -3.08 101.21M 0.21 29.38

Demonstrates Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and WisdomTree Investments Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1,941,529,666.79% 10.1% 3.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 74.6% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. has weaker performance than Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.