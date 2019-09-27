Comparison of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.52 26.47

Table 1 highlights Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance while Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has 7.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 4 of the 4 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.