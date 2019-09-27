Comparison of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.52
|26.47
Table 1 highlights Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance while Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has 7.22% stronger performance.
Summary
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 4 of the 4 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.