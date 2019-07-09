Comparison of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mmtec Inc. 6 13994.74 N/A -0.12 0.00

Demonstrates Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Mmtec Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.09% of Mmtec Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24% Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has stronger performance than Mmtec Inc.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.