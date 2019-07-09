Comparison of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mmtec Inc.
|6
|13994.74
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Demonstrates Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Mmtec Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.09% of Mmtec Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|-8.03%
|-8.33%
|-5.16%
|5.94%
|4.62%
|-3.24%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has stronger performance than Mmtec Inc.
Summary
Mmtec Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.
