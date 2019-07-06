Comparison of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.19 N/A 2.03 9.31

In table 1 we can see Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.4% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.2% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -4.64% -6.1% -8.33% -13.96% -23% 8.99%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance while Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has 8.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.