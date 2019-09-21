Comparison of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance while Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 4.93% stronger performance.
Summary
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
