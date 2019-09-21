Comparison of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance while Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 4.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.