Comparison of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

We are contrasting Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|9
|13.60
|N/A
|0.27
|34.38
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.32% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|1.62%
|2.95%
|5.02%
|7.53%
|7.05%
|14.04%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.
