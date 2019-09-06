Comparison of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

We are contrasting Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.60 N/A 0.27 34.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.32% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.