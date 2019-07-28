Comparison of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.24 N/A 0.71 26.76

Table 1 demonstrates Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45.9% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.22% 12.77% 23% 5.74% -6.33% 35.65%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while B. Riley Financial Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.