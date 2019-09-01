Comparison of Popular Inc. (BPOP) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

As Foreign Regional Banks companies, Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular Inc. 54 2.21 N/A 6.17 9.34 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 8 0.00 N/A 0.01 650.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Popular Inc. and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue and earnings than Popular Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Popular Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 1.3% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0.00% -5.3% -0.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.17 beta indicates that Popular Inc. is 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Popular Inc. and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0.00

$66 is Popular Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 25.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Popular Inc. and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 0% respectively. About 1.1% of Popular Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Popular Inc. 1.97% 4.58% 0.75% 4.75% 14.41% 21.9% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft -1.39% 2.23% -4.17% -15.93% -38.94% -4.17%

For the past year Popular Inc. has 21.9% stronger performance while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has -4.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Popular Inc. beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 10 factors.

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers. In addition, the company provides financial advisory, investment banking, investment and securities brokerage, and insurance and reinsurance services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and occupied approximately 63 branch premises and other facilities in Puerto Rico; and 62 offices comprising 6 owned and 56 leased in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Global Markets segment offers financial marketsÂ’ products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products. Its Corporate & Investment Banking segment provides commercial banking, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity advisory and origination, and cash management services; trade finance services comprising international trade products and services, structured trade solutions, and technology; and securities services, including trust, payment, administration, and related services for selected securities and financial transactions, as well as domestic securities custody services. The companyÂ’s Private, Wealth and Commercial Clients segment offers payment and current account services, investment and insurance products, deposits, and credit products; mid-cap related products; and customized wealth management solutions and private banking services consisting of discretionary portfolio management, and traditional and alternative investment solutions. Its Deutsche Asset Management segment invests in equities, fixed income, liquidity, real estate, infrastructure, private equity, and sustainable investments; and delivers alpha and beta solutions. The companyÂ’s Postbank segment provides current and saving accounts, mortgage loans, building society contracts and consumer loans; corporate loans; international commercial real estate finance; payment transaction, factoring, and leasing services; interest rate and currency management services; and money market and capital market services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,656 branches in 62 countries. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.