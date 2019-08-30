Comparison of PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

We are comparing PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Ramaco Resources Inc. 5 0.69 N/A 0.66 7.37

Demonstrates PolyMet Mining Corp. and Ramaco Resources Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining Corp. 0.00% -7% -2.8% Ramaco Resources Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PolyMet Mining Corp. and Ramaco Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Ramaco Resources Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Ramaco Resources Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 40.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PolyMet Mining Corp. and Ramaco Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.4% and 75.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 22% of PolyMet Mining Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 39.9% of Ramaco Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.77% -21.15% -29.64% -50% -53.18% -53.76% Ramaco Resources Inc. -6.53% -9.48% -25.31% -18.01% -25.88% -1.62%

For the past year Ramaco Resources Inc. has weaker performance than PolyMet Mining Corp.

Summary

Ramaco Resources Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors PolyMet Mining Corp.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.