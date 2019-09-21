Comparison of PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

We are contrasting PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 BHP Group 47 2.53 N/A 3.50 13.64

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PolyMet Mining Corp. and BHP Group.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining Corp. 0.00% -7% -2.8% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

PolyMet Mining Corp. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. BHP Group’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.93 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PolyMet Mining Corp. and BHP Group has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.4% and 4.6%. About 22% of PolyMet Mining Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are BHP Group’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.77% -21.15% -29.64% -50% -53.18% -53.76% BHP Group -2.41% -7.08% 3.2% 7.43% 10.27% 19.58%

For the past year PolyMet Mining Corp. had bearish trend while BHP Group had bullish trend.

Summary

BHP Group beats PolyMet Mining Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.