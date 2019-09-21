Comparison of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

We will be contrasting the differences between PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 7 16.47 N/A -3.96 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PolarityTE Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.14 beta indicates that PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.48 beta is the reason why it is 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. was less bearish than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.