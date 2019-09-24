Comparison of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 7 17.43 N/A -3.96 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PolarityTE Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has weaker performance than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.