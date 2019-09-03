Comparison of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

We will be contrasting the differences between PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 15.69 N/A -3.96 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 202.92 N/A -1.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see PolarityTE Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PolarityTE Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PolarityTE Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 67.4%. Insiders owned roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.