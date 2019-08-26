Comparison of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

As Biotechnology companies, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 14.85 N/A -3.96 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 has PolarityTE Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.14 beta indicates that PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta which is 91.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. Its rival ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PolarityTE Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 158.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Insiders owned 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. was more bearish than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.