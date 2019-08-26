Comparison of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

As Biotechnology companies, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8
|14.85
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 has PolarityTE Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
Risk and Volatility
A 1.14 beta indicates that PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta which is 91.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. Its rival ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PolarityTE Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 158.40%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Insiders owned 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
For the past year PolarityTE Inc. was more bearish than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats PolarityTE Inc.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
