Comparison of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 14.96 N/A -3.96 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1283.53 N/A -0.15 0.00

Demonstrates PolarityTE Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.14 shows that PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta and it is 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.8. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 25.8% respectively. 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.