Comparison of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PolarityTE Inc.
|9
|20.91
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|11.12
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
Table 1 highlights PolarityTE Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Risk & Volatility
PolarityTE Inc.’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.56 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.
Analyst Ratings
PolarityTE Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus target price and a 329.34% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
For the past year PolarityTE Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
