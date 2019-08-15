Comparison of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 9 20.91 N/A -3.96 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.12 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights PolarityTE Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

PolarityTE Inc.’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PolarityTE Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus target price and a 329.34% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.