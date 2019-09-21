Comparison of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 7 16.47 N/A -3.96 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PolarityTE Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.8. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PolarityTE Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 57.1%. PolarityTE Inc.’s share held by insiders are 33%. On the other hand, insiders held about 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.