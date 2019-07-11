Comparison of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 11 24.65 N/A -4.25 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 190 11.35 N/A 3.10 63.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk & Volatility

PolarityTE Inc.’s 1.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation’s beta is 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. PolarityTE Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PolarityTE Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Bio-Techne Corporation’s potential upside is 8.73% and its average target price is $226.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.7% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 95% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.38% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96% Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -39.96% weaker performance while Bio-Techne Corporation has 35.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats PolarityTE Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.