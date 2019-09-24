Comparison of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Since PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 7 17.43 N/A -3.96 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PolarityTE Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Volatility and Risk

PolarityTE Inc.’s 1.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 79.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PolarityTE Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 9.1%. About 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.